Delhi airport to offer luxury bus service for air passengers to Noida, Greater Noida

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL has partnered with FlixBus to offer luxury bus service connecting the airport with Noida and Greater Noida in the national capital region.

"Passengers can avail of the luxury service for just Rs 199 each. Currently, about 20 per cent of Delhi airport's passengers use public transport... the new service is expected to further boost this share by providing a premium and reliable alternative for passengers travelling to and from Noida and Greater Noida.

"The service will be available round-the-clock for all," DIAL said in a release on Friday.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Group, operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. PTI RAM MR