Delhi airport transshipped over 8,000 metric tonnes of Bangladesh cargo in 1 year

New Delhi: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Thursday said it has transshipped more than 8,000 metric tonnes of cargo from Bangladesh to various overseas destinations.

"The transshipment facility for Bangladeshi cargo first began on February 26, 2023, paving the way for a faster and cost-effective route of shipping export cargo internationally. Since then, Delhi Airport has helped transship over 8,000 MT of readymade garments to European nations, including Spain, Netherlands and France," it said in a release.

The European Union is the second-largest export destination for Bangladeshi apparel, followed by the UK and Canada.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said it has transshipped over 5.17 lakh MT of international cargo between April 2023 and January 2024.

According to the release, the airport has installed 28 dual view X-ray machines for international general cargo processing.

"Five extra X-ray machines have been augmented for handling Bangladesh cargo to avoid any congestion for general cargo," it added.