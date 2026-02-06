Delhi becomes first state to partner with Bharat Taxi cooperative ride-hailing platform

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Delhi has become the first state in the country to partner with the newly-launched 'Bharat Taxi' by signing an agreement to roll out the services of the cooperative-led ride-hailing platform.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, to roll out tech-enabled taxi services across the national capital, said a statement from Delhi CMO (chief minister's office).

The initiative aims to provide safe, reliable and transparent taxi services to tourists as well as local commuters, while strengthening the income, dignity and welfare of taxi drivers, the statement said.

Under the MoU, DTTDC will act as the tourism and branding partner, with a focus on upskilling drivers as the first point of contact for tourists. Drivers will be trained in soft skills and sensitised to Delhi's culture, history, and heritage, positioning them as long-term brand ambassadors of Delhi tourism, it said.

Bharat Taxi, through STCL, will provide mobility services using its digital platform and cooperative driver network.

As part of the agreement, curated taxi-based travel products will be introduced for tourists, including two-hour, four-hour, and full-day sightseeing circuits covering major attractions in and around Delhi.

The partnership will also offer point-to-point city travel services to improve last-mile connectivity and commuter convenience, the CMO said.

A key focus of the initiative is improving the livelihoods of taxi drivers. Under the cooperative ownership model, drivers retain a significantly higher share of their earnings compared to conventional aggregator platforms, it said.

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched Bharat Taxi, the country's first co-operative-run ride-hailing platform, which will start services in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat initially and pan-India in the next three years.

Bharat Taxi platform, which has been established by India's top eight co-operative organistions including dairy major Amul, will enhance drivers' income significantly, besides giving them ownership, he said.