Delhi-bound Air India flight gets diverted to Chennai after snag

New Delhi: An Air India plane flying from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi was diverted to Chennai Sunday evening due to a technical issue, the airline said.

The flight AI2455, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, was airborne for more than two hours, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"The flight crew of AI2455 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on 10 August made a precautionary diversion to Chennai due to a suspected technical issue and given the weather conditions en route," the airline said in a statement.

Air India said the flight landed safely in Chennai, where the aircraft will undergo the necessary checks.

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destinations at the earliest, Air India said, and regretted the inconvenience caused.

Details about the number of passengers were not available.

The flight took off little past 8 pm from Thiruvananthapuram and landed in Chennai at around 10.35 pm, as per information from Flightradar24.com.

In recent weeks, there have been instances of some of Air India's aircraft facing technical snags.