Delhi Budget 2025-26: MCD gets Rs 6,897 cr as CM promises fair share for city's cleanliness

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday allocated Rs 6,897 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the 2025-26 budget, promising that the government will provide its fair share to support cleanliness efforts across the capital.

Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the 2025-26 budget in the Delhi Assembly, announcing a total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore for the upcoming financial year. Of this, Rs 6,897 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to support efforts to clean and maintain the capital.

During her budget speech, Gupta criticised previous governments for neglecting MCD's financial needs.

"For the past 10 years, MCD never received its rightful share of funds. I was part of MCD myself, and I know how difficult it is to keep the city clean without proper financial support. How can we expect cleanliness when funds aren't allocated?" she said.

She added that councillors often struggled due to a lack of resources, which hampered development and sanitation work. "This time, the government will ensure MCD gets its due share. The Rs 6,897 crore allocation will help improve waste management, sanitation, and overall cleanliness across Delhi," Gupta said. PTI NSM MR