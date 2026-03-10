Delhi can lead the way towards Viksit Bharat: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The dream of 'Viksit Bharat' will be realised through better infrastructure and right policies, and the national capital can lead the way towards a developed nation, Delhi's minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.

"Viksit Bharat is a dream of every citizen, and this country will move forward only when the Capital will be Viksit," said the minister of environment, industries and food supplies.

Speaking at the 'Delhi State Annual Session 2025-26 and Business Conference' organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister emphasised how the government and industry can come together to build a "future-ready Delhi".

Highlighting achievements of the Delhi government in the last one year, Sirsa said that 75 new CM Shri schools have been started to make students future-ready.

The minister cited examples like additional metro lines, 1,500 electric buses, and extension of green cover to show how the government has been active in solving problems like traffic and pollution.

"Through better infrastructure and the right policies, we will realize the dream of 'Developed India' from our Delhi," the minister said in a post on X. PTI AHD SHB HVA