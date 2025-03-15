Delhi CM receives feedback from farmers ahead of budget session, assures them of all help

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Saturday received feedback from Delhi farmers ahead of the tabling of her government's budget on March 25 and assured them of solving all their problems.

In an interaction held at the Delhi Secretariat, the farmers raised their demands for the immediate implementation of a land pooling policy, subsidy on fertilisers and seeds, and saving standing crops from inundation due to overflowing drains during the rainy season.

The farmers also informed the chief minister that their diesel-run tractors were seized after those completed 10 years. They demanded that the government allow them to use tractors for farming purposes for up to 20 years.

Besides the chief minister, PWD minister Parvesh Verma was also present during the interaction.

CM Gupta said that the previous governments "did nothing for farmers and neglected their needs" but the "double-engine" government of the BJP would address their every issue. "Each suggestion received from the farmers will be looked into and all problems will be resolved," she said.

"The government aims to make farmers in Delhi self-reliant and prosperous. Delhi now has a government that works, not one that indulges in a blame game," she was quoted as saying in a statement.

Gupta emphasized that farmers play a crucial role not only as "annadaata" (food providers) but also in maintaining Delhi's greenery and sustainable growth.

During the interaction, farmers raised several concerns, including beautification of village ponds, utilisation of Gram Sabha land, electricity connections in rural areas, expansion of Lal Dora and modern irrigation methods and access to Central government schemes, the statement said.

Verma reaffirmed the government's commitment to completing rural infrastructure projects related to education, healthcare, roads and connectivity and electricity supply.

He assured the farmers that the government will always be accessible to them and will ensure that their concerns are addressed effectively.

The five-day budget session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on March 25.