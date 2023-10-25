Delhi Customs disposes off 328 kg narcotic drugs, 80 lakh foreign origin cigarettes

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi Customs on Wednesday disposed off 328 kg of seized narcotic substance and foreign origin cigarettes worth about Rs 294 crore.

As part of a special campaign 3.0, the Delhi Customs Preventive Zone disposed off 80 lakh sticks of cigarettes; plus 286 kilogramme of Khat leaves, 29 kg of heroine, 6 kg of cocaine and 7 kg of amphetamine.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said 328 kg of narcotic substance is being destroyed today, its value is Rs 284 crore. Also, 80 lakh sticks of foreign origin cigarettes which are being destroyed today are valued at Rs 9.85 crore.

The disposal of these narcotic substances is being done at the Biotic Waste Management facility authorised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at Jahangirpuri.

The cigarettes were being smuggled into India in violation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

The packages of these smuggled cigarettes didn't bear the mandated health and pictorial warnings and hence they were to be disposed off.

Delhi (Preventive) Chief Commissioner Customs S V Singh said so far in this fiscal Delhi zone has already disposed off 1,485 kg narcotic drug -- 28 kg of heroine, 457 kg of gamma and 1,000 kg of amphetamine. PTI JD HVA