Delhi excise department's revenue at Rs 4,992 crore by Jan-end

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Delhi excise department has collected Rs 4,992 crore in revenue between April 2025 and January 2026, official sources said.

Officials in the department expressed confidence that the government will meet its revised revenue target of Rs 6,000 crore by March 31, the end of the financial year 2025-26.

"Earlier this year, the department had set a target to collect Rs 7,000 crore through excise duty. However, the target was later revised to Rs 6,000 crore after revenue collection remained slower than expected during the initial months of the financial year," said an official.

According to sources, while the overall revenue collection was higher than in the previous years, it still fell short of the department's expectations in the early phase. Instead of the projected Rs 3,000 crore, the department could collect only about Rs 2,500 crore during the first five months of the current financial year.

"Compared to previous years, the revenue collection was satisfactory but still below target. So, the target was revised. However, the collection has improved now," a senior government official said.

Officials added that the department is optimistic about achieving the revised target before the end of the financial year.