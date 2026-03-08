Delhi got rid of AAP's 'less work-more excuses' model, development accelerated under BJP: Modi

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the pace of all-round development in Delhi has accelerated since the BJP government was formed a year ago and alleged that under AAP's rule, works were stalled due to excuses and projects "died in files".

Addressing a gathering at Burari ground after inaugurating and launching projects worth Rs 33,500 crore, including two new Metro corridors, Modi said that Delhi is not only the capital of the country, but is also the identity of India and a symbol of its energy.

He said that there was a time when Delhi was often criticised for its inefficient transportation system. "Commuting from one part of the city to another would take hours, and women frequently had to wait at bus stops for long periods, hoping to catch a bus or auto-rickshaw. However, the situation in Delhi is rapidly changing," he said.

He pointed out that just a few days ago, the city was connected to western Uttar Pradesh via the Namo Bharat train, significantly easing travel between the two regions.

Additionally, with the launch of Metro Phase 4, the Delhi Metro network has now expanded to over 375 kilometres, further improving connectivity and convenience for residents, the prime minister said.

"Whenever anyone in the world thinks about India, the image of Delhi often comes to mind... Delhi is not only the capital of India, but it is also the identity of India and a symbol of its energy," he said.

He asserted that the development of Delhi is not just the development of a city and is connected with the image of the entire country.

"The result of the new hope and resolve with which you formed a BJP government in Delhi a year ago is visible here today. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the citizens of Delhi for this uninterrupted stream of development," he said while addressing the gathering.

Modi slammed the previous AAP dispensation, saying the "AAPda (disaster) government" halted all development work in Delhi for 10 years.

"Their way was to do less work and make more excuses. Today, Delhi has a model of development --- excuses have stopped and work has begun.

"Earlier, projects used to die in files and today, projects are being implemented on the ground.

"Now, our government is operating in mission mode to address the challenges facing Delhi," he said.

The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 15,200 crore under the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan.

PM Modi, accompanied by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, visited GPRA Type-5 quarters in Sarojini Nagar and handed over the keys to female allottees. He also interacted with some women labourers.

He inaugurated the 12.3-km Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor of the Pink Line and the 9.9-km Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor of the Magenta Line.

The Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur stretch will benefit areas such as Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar, strengthening connectivity in north and east Delhi.

The Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park section is an elevated extension of the Magenta Line and will connect areas including Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haid Badli Mor and Bhalaswa.

With the addition of these stretches, the Pink Line and Magenta Line networks will expand further, improving last-mile connectivity and easing travel for daily commuters across the capital, according to the statement.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for three new Delhi Metro corridors under Phase V-A of the expansion plan, covering a total route length of around 16.1 km.

These include the Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor, the Aerocity-Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1 corridor and the Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj corridor, which are expected to improve connectivity between central Delhi, south Delhi, Noida and the airport.

The scope of these projects is extensive, ranging from the growth of the Metro network to the establishment of modern residential complexes for thousands of government employees, Modi said.

"The people of Delhi, with new hope and a new resolve, formed the double-engine government here a year ago, and its result is visible today in these development works," Modi emphasised.

The prime minister stressed that under the double-engine governance model, every transport facility in the national capital is being systematically upgraded to ensure clean, comfortable and modern travel for the lakhs of citizens who rely on bus services daily.

"While over four thousand electric buses provided by the Centre are already operational, an additional 1,800 new buses have been deployed in the last year alone, including hundreds of 'Devi Buses' designed to enhance last-mile connectivity across Delhi's colonies and neighbourhoods", Modi said.