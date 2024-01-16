Delhi govt agency DAMB sanctions over Rs 544 cr for development of Mandis

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Delhi government agency DAMB has sanctioned Rs 544.80 crore for the development of Mandis (wholesale markets) in the city, Development Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement.

The minister said the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) in a meeting held earlier in the day approved the budget worth Rs 544.80 crores for the development of the mandis.

It will include renovation of the Ghazipur poultry market with a budget of Rs 70 crore, he added.

Also, the flower market at Ghazipur will be developed with a budget of Rs 40.75 crore, and development projects will be taken up at Ghazipur, Azadpur, Narela, and Tikri Khampur Mandis, the minister said.

For the financial year 2024-25, the board has allocated approximately Rs 225.96 crore to Azadpur Mandi, Rs 20.07 crore to the fruit and vegetables market, Ghazipur, Rs 21.27 crore to fish and poultry market Ghazipur, and Rs 8.63 crore for the flower market.

Further, Rs 21.77 crore have been allocated to Agricultural Marketing Produce Committee (APMC) Keshopur, Rs 31.36 crore to APMC Narela, Rs 5.36 crore to APMC Najafgarh and Rs 210.40 crore to DAMB, Rai said.