Delhi govt plans 400 wellness centres, allocates Rs 6,874 crore for health sector

New Delhi: The Delhi government has allocated Rs 6,874 crore for the health sector in its 2025-26 Budget, aiming to strengthen healthcare infrastructure by expanding wellness centres and enhancing critical care services.

Announcing the Budget on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the government's focus on making healthcare more accessible and improving the system through modernisation, enhanced primary care, and streamlined medical records.

Presenting the Budget of Rs 1 lakh crore -- a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year-- Gupta said the government is committed to ensuring quality healthcare for all.

The Budget includes an allocation of Rs 320 crore for setting up 400 health and wellness centres, along with "Ayushman Arogya Mandirs" to improve access to primary healthcare services.

Gupta also announced a Rs 10 crore allocation for the Ayushman Digital Mission, aimed at modernising records and creating an integrated healthcare data system for better patient management.

The previous year, the AAP-led government, under then Finance Minister Atishi, had allocated Rs 8,685 crore for the health sector for 2024-25.

Criticising the previous administration’s performance, Gupta claimed it failed to provide basic healthcare facilities.

"The last government started 24 projects that ended up being of no use. Our goal is to make Delhi's health system stronger and more accessible to all," she said.

The CM also announced plans to fast-track the construction of 10 to 13 new hospitals, with Rs 1,000 crore allocated specifically for the initiative.

"We are determined to build a robust, modern healthcare system for Delhi — one that serves everyone efficiently," Gupta added.

This is the first Budget presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's Assembly elections.