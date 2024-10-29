Delhi govt approves 24-hour operations for 111 more establishments

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday approved 24-hour operations for an additional 111 shops and commercial establishments in a bid to promote economic activity and generate new employment opportunities in the national capital, the city government said in a statement.

The decision aims to enhance business accessibility, allowing consumers around-the-clock access to essential goods and services, it said.

The proposal, submitted by the labour department, enables eligible commercial and retail businesses to operate continuously, though strict adherence to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act will be enforced, it added.

"Strict action will be taken for any violations of the provisions and regulations," Atishi said in the statement.

Establishments with extended hours are required to comply with and ensure that labour and operational standards are upheld. Women employees are not permitted to work shifts beyond 9 pm in summer and 8 pm in winter, the statement said.

The labour department received 175 applications for 24-hour, of which 111 met the operational standards.

The total number of establishments allowed 24-hour operations now stands at more than 700 with the latest round of approvals.

Atishi said the initiative underscored the Delhi government's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and reflected a growing trend of businesses applying for 24-hour permits.

"The increase in applications demonstrates the government's positive stance towards economic expansion and job creation," she said. PTI MHS SZM