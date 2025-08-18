Delhi govt asks departments to submit budgetary estimates after realistic assessment

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Delhi government has initiated the process for preparation of Budget 2026-27, asking its departments to submit their estimates by the last week of August, officials said on Monday.

The finance department of the government has issued a circular to departments, urging them to submit the revised estimates of the current year (2025-26) as well as the Budget estimates for 2026-27.

It has directed for submission of the revised estimates 2025-26 and Budget estimates 2026-27 to the director (budget), finance department, by August 25.

Meetings on pre-budget and revised estimates will start from the first week of September.

The finance department has also asked departments to ensure that estimates are based on realistic assessment of the requirement of funds that can be utilised by the department during the financial year.

It has been observed, the circular noted, that actual expenditure incurred was less than the original Budget estimates for a given financial year.

Audit has also pointed out unnecessary supplementary demands without realistic assessment of the Budget, it stated.

Further, it was found that sometimes re-appropriation of funds were availed of by the departments, although they were not able to utilise even their original budget estimates.

There were also cases where the actual expenditure at the close of financial year was found either in excess or short of Budget provision, it added.

The departments have also been directed that the Budget proposals should be examined by the integrated financial advisors posted with them, for correct accounting classification before submitting the estimates to the finance department.