Delhi govt budget proposes emergency centre for disaster management

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday proposed setting up an emergency operations centre for better crisis management.

In her maiden budget, Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, noted that being the National Capital, Delhi is highly vulnerable to various disasters.

Delhi lacks a unified command and control centre to coordinate disaster response among various agencies, she asserted.

"A state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been proposed to provide a single emergency number for better crisis management. An amount of Rs 30 crore has been allocated for setting up Command Control Centres, EOC under DDMA. These centres will be equipped with latest machinery and ICT equipment," she said.

In her 138-minute speech, Gupta called the maiden Budget of the BJP-led Delhi government "historic", emphasising that the era of "corruption and inefficiency" was over. PTI SLB MR MR