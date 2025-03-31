Delhi govt declares five dry days in April-June quarter; check dates

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared five dry days in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal for closure of liquor shops on important religious festivals, including Ram Navami and Good Friday.

Liquor shops in the national capital will be shut on Ram Navami (April 6), Mahavir Jayanti (April 10), Good Friday (April 18), Buddha Purnima (May 12) and Eid-ul-Zuha (June 6), according to a recent order issued by the city government's excise department.

The dry days for liquor licensees have been declared in accordance with provisions of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, Excise Commissioner Sunny Singh said the order issued.

The licensees have also been directed to exhibit the order at a conspicuous place on their licensed premises, it added.