Delhi govt disburses Rs 694 cr GST refunds to traders ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Traders in Delhi have started getting GST refunds pending since 2019, with the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government disbursing Rs 694 crore out of total due payment of Rs 1,600 crore ahead of Diwali.

The disbursal process of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds has picked up pace with a record Rs 227 crore paid in September month alone, the highest monthly figure in GST refund history of the city, Chief Minister Gupta said in a statement on Friday.

"Promoting ease of doing business is our commitment," she said.

Officials said that around Rs 1,600 crore in GST refunds were due to be paid to traders in the city since 2019.

Traders in the national capital are not only benefiting from the reduction in GST rates but are also set to celebrate a brighter and more prosperous Diwali, Gupta said.

"Delhi government is committed to ensuring that every trader, big or small, receives their GST refund within the stipulated time frame," she said.

The chief minister highlighted that since the beginning of this financial year, her government has been working systematically to streamline the GST refund process for traders. The Trade and Taxes department has so far resolved a total of 7,375 refund applications and transferred a record Rs 694 crore to traders.

The chief minister lauded the Trade and Taxes department team and noted that its officials are using modern technology to expedite refunds, ensuring that the pending amounts are directly credited to traders' bank accounts swiftly.

She claimed the previous government in Delhi did not take the issue of GST refunds "seriously", leading to a significant backlog.

However, her government treated the matter with due urgency and to make the refund settlement process faster and more transparent, the Trade and Taxes department, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has developed an advanced IT module based on data analytics, data automation, and rapid verification mechanisms.

"Our effort is to ensure that by Diwali, substantial refund amounts reach the business community, further strengthening their faith in the government and making their festive celebrations even more joyous," she stated, The Delhi government, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working earnestly to promote policies that ensure ease of doing business, through steps like preparation of redevelopment plans for major markets in the city and formation of the Delhi Vyapari Kalyan Board to address the issues faced by the trading community, she added. PTI VT HVA