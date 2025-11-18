Delhi govt firms up plans to promote Khadi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) From organising an explorative visit to the Handloom Park in Madhya Pradesh to drawing up a programme for the promotion of Khadi in schools, the Delhi government has firmed up plans to boost the indigenous fabric.

The Delhi Khadi Village Industries Board (DKVIB) recently held a meeting, where several key decisions were made for the promotion of Khadi.

During the meeting, there was a deliberation on setting up a "Khadi Park" in Delhi for incubation design, prototyping, and manufacturing for the promotion of Khadi and Handloom products for the welfare of artisans/weavers, an official said.

Vijay Mathur, Director General, Apparel Training and Design Centre, suggested that the DKVIB should visit the Handloom Park located in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, to study the operating model and size of the park. After that, the decision to set up a Khadi Park in Delhi can be firmed up.

"The Board has decided to undertake an exploratory visit to the Handloom Park in Chanderi and will submit its report," the official said.

The park, spread over ten acres, was built with the investment of Rs 30.69 crore and inaugurated in 2017 by the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It has a number of work stations for weavers.

The Board also approved the proposal for organising study-cum-exposure visits by the DKVIB to KVIB of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to officials, the DKVIB chairman also suggested that Khadi should be promoted in schools.

While the board did not approve the proposal for the establishment of Khadi outlets within school premises to increase the sale of Khadi Products, it was suggested that the Education Department may be directed to draw up a programme for the promotion of Khadi in the schools in Delhi, said an official.

The Board also approved the proposal for setting up a sales outlet in Connaught Place, where genuine GI-tagged products can be sold at reasonable prices.

"This will promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swadeshi vision. This will also ensure employment for artisans of Delhi. Three products -- Uttam Nagar terracota, Seelampur woodcraft and Sangam Vihar glass bead jewellery are already under consideration for being given the GI tag," the official added.

The government had organised a couple of events to promote Khadi, and more such events are in the offing, he added. PTI SLB SLB NB BAL BAL