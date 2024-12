Delhi govt not implementing many central schemes, farmers losing out: Agri minister

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday criticised the Delhi government for not implementing several central schemes meant for farmers, calling it "extremely unfortunate" that farmers in the region were being deprived of crucial benefits.

Advertisment

Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Chauhan urged the Delhi government to prioritise the welfare of farmers and implement beneficial schemes, particularly in areas surrounding the national capital.

"I request the Delhi government to implement farmer-centric schemes for the benefit of farmers as there is agricultural land and farming activity around Delhi," he added.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the issue claiming that the Delhi government was not implementing the schemes launched by the Modi government for the farmers across the country.

Advertisment

"The Centre works in coordination with state governments to ensure its schemes reach farmers. It is extremely unfortunate that the Delhi government is not availing of the benefits of many schemes, which is ultimately affecting the farmers," Chauhan said.

Referring to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism for organic fertilisers, the minister emphasised that the Centre directly transferred the subsidies to farmers' accounts.

He assured that farmers who are engaged in organic farming in Delhi will receive full support from the Centre.

Advertisment

"We provide direct assistance to farmers through DBT for organic fertilisers. Even in Delhi, we will fully support and help farmers practising organic farming," he said. PTI UZM TRB