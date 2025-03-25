Delhi govt rolls out welfare schemes for women; focuses on financial aid and safety

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) In a bid to empower women and enhance their safety, the Delhi government has announced a host of welfare schemes, including a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500, installation of 50,000 CCTV cameras, introduction of Pink PCR (all-female police assistance) units and a financial aid of Rs 21,000 for expecting mothers.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government would launch the Mahila Samridhi Yojana (MSY) with an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore.

The scheme aims to recognise and support women's unpaid domestic labour, enhance their financial independence, decision-making power, and self-esteem, she said.

However, Gupta did not specify a launch date for the MSY Scheme.

To support pregnant women and newborns, the Mukhyamantri Matru Vandana Yojana (MMMVY) will be introduced alongside the central government's Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

Under this scheme, one lakh beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 21,000 along with six nutrition kits. A budget of Rs 210 crore has been allocated for this initiative.

In an effort to strengthen women's safety, the government plans to install 50,000 new CCTV cameras in addition to the existing 2.8 lakh cameras across the city, Gupta said.

"We will take concrete steps to enhance women's safety and security by identifying 'dark spots' in Delhi ...those areas that lack proper lighting, police presence, and connectivity." She further added that such vulnerable zones will be systematically reduced.

The monthly financial assistance for 'women in distress' and those with disabilities will also be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. A total of Rs 3,227 crore has been set aside for these security and welfare measures, she said.

The CM said the one-stop centre scheme allows distressed women to address all their issues in one location and the government has allocated a total of Rs 11 crore for their operation.

Additionally, the government will introduce travel cards for women to avail free bus rides, replacing the existing pink ticket system to curb corruption.

Presenting the 2025-26 Budget, Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced that Rs 12,952 crore has been earmarked for the transport sector to improve public transportation and urban mobility in the capital.

To ensure a smoother, corruption-free experience for women using free bus services, Gupta said, a new digital travel card will replace the existing pink tickets.

"The card will allow women to travel freely on public buses anytime, eliminating corruption linked to ticketing," she said, adding that the entire system will be digitised for better efficiency.

"Our goal is to make Delhi's public transport more accessible, reliable, and recognised globally," Gupta added.

Gupta also announced the introduction of Pink Police Control Room (PCR) units to improve security and added that the recruitment of women police officers will be increased by forming dedicated women battalions.

This initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the central government, she said.

Additionally, two new women's hostels will be built under the Sakhi Niwas Yojana to expand capacity, providing secure accommodations for working women and female students pursuing higher education, she said.

The scheme will also offer childcare facilities. At present, 14 working women's hostels are operational in Delhi, benefiting 1,935 women, the CM added. PTI SHB HVA