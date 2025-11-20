Delhi govt to begin annual survey of industries to assess manufacturing sector growth

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Delhi government is gearing up for an annual survey of industries to assess the growth of the manufacturing sector in the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

A notification for the annual survey of industries (2023-24) has been issued by the Planning department, and the data collection work is expected to begin soon, they said.

The statistics collected through the survey after due verification and scrutiny will be processed by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics. The data collection exercise is scheduled to conclude by February 2026, said a Planning department official.

The industries survey serves as a primary source of industrial statistics, which is used in objectively assessing and evaluating changes in the growth, composition and structure of organised manufacturing sector, the official said.

The notification issued on November 12 stated "...Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi hereby directs Collection of Statistics on manufacturing and related activities through a statistical survey, hereinafter referred to as 'Annual Survey of Industries 2023-24 (State Sample)'..." Collection of data will be related to the organised manufacturing sector and activities related to various manufacturing processes, repair services, gas and water supply, and cold storage, among others, throughout Delhi.

The data collection work will be undertaken by the statistics officers of the Delhi government, after notifying the industrial units and establishments on a prescribed formation in electronic form and field visits, officials said.

The survey will cover the factories and establishments registered under the Factories Act. 1948, Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966, , Companies Act, 2013, Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, Societies Registration Act, Cooperative Societies Act, Khadi and Village Industries Board and Directorate of Industries (District Industries Centre).

The industrial survey is a valuable resource for policy makers and planners as it provides insights into capital formation and structure, employment pattern, input and output, value addition through various manufacturing activities, officials said.

The last annual survey of industries in Delhi revealed that the number of factories in operation decreased by 12 per cent from 2,407 in 2020-21 to 2,115 in 2021-22.

The latest survey will cover the financial year April 2023-March 2024, involving information related to assets and liabilities, employment and labour cost, receipts, expenses, input items - indigenous and imported, products and by-products, distributive expenses etc.

The second part of the survey will be related to information on different aspects of labour statistics such as working days, mandays worked, absenteeism, labour turnover, man-hours worked, earning and social security benefits. PTI VIT HVA