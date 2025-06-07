Delhi govt to engage concessionaire for Bhorgarh Industrial Area redevelopment

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Delhi government will engaging a concessionaire for the redevelopment and management of Bhorgarh Industrial Area (Bawana Phase II), and setting up project management units (PMUs) for nine other industrial areas, state Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday.

The long-standing demands of industrialists will be soon fulfilled by the present Delhi government, Sirsa said in a statement.

"This move will transform Bhorgarh into a model industrial zone -- clean, safe, efficient, and pollution-free. For the remaining 10 areas, PMU is getting established for which request for proposal (RFP) is already done and even pre-bid meeting has been done," said the minister.

"The PPP approach has already proved its merit in Bawana and Narela, and now Bhorgarh (Bawana part-2) and other 10 industrial areas will also benefit from world-class facilities," he stated.

The Bawana and Narela Industrial Areas set a benchmark in cleanliness, maintenance and infrastructure development. The same model will be replicated at all remaining industrial areas under administration, ushering in a new era of industrial planning and eco-conscious growth, Sirsa said.

Similar redevelopment is planned across all industrial areas managed by Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) in a year, he said in the statement.

The role of the concessionaire will be all-encompassing -- laying and maintaining pothole-free roads and stormwater drainage, installing smart lighting and CCTV-based 24x7 surveillance -- for upgrading every aspect of urban industrial infrastructure, he said.

The government's commitment to sustainability is further reflected in the plantation target assigned to DSIIDC for 2025-26. It will plant 85,000 green units, comprising 25,000 trees, 50,000 shrubs, and 10,000 bamboo plants, all contributing to Delhi's cleaner, greener industrial future, he added.