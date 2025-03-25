Delhi govt to introduce travel cards for women; allocates Rs 12,952 cr for transport sector

New Delhi: The Delhi government will introduce travel cards for women to avail free bus rides, replacing the existing pink ticket system to curb corruption, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

Presenting the 2025-26 Budget, Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced that Rs 12,952 crore has been earmarked for the transport sector to improve public transportation and urban mobility in the capital.

To ensure a smoother, corruption-free experience for women using free bus services, Gupta said a new digital travel card will replace the existing pink tickets.

"The card will allow women to travel freely on public buses anytime, eliminating corruption linked to ticketing," she said, adding that the entire system will be digitised for better efficiency.

"Our goal is to make Delhi's public transport more accessible, reliable, and recognised globally," Gupta added.

She highlighted that Delhi currently has 2,152 electric buses, and by 2025-26, the fleet will add more than 5,000 new buses.

Gupta also announced that Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated -- with support from the central government -- to implement urban transport projects aimed at strengthening the city's public transit system. Additionally, Rs 2,929 crore has been set aside for Delhi Metro expansion.

The Chief Minister further revealed plans to establish a welfare board for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers, focusing on improving their working conditions and providing better support systems.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's outlay for the transport sector was Rs 9,337 crore in the 2024-25 Budget.

This Budget marks the first presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's Assembly elections.