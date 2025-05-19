Delhi govt to organise 36 programmes under Viksit Krishi campaign: Development Min

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Delhi government will organise 36 programmes covering 87 villages in the national capital under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' to boost Kharif crop production and ensure fair prices to the farmers, Development Minister Kapil Mishra said on Monday.

The nationwide ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ will be conducted between May 29 and June 12 across the country, said a statement from the minister's office.

A virtual meeting, held under the chairmanship of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was attended by Mishra and agriculture ministers of other states.

The primary objective of the meeting was to review preparations and ensure coordination for the upcoming 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', the statement said.

The campaign will be conducted with the goal of delivering modern techniques, scientific knowledge, and welfare schemes of the Central and state governments to farmers.

In Delhi, the campaign will cover 87 villages and include 36 programmes, Mishra said.

"Special emphasis will be placed on the implementation of schemes to enhance the production and productivity of Kharif crops in Delhi, ensuring farmers receive fair prices for their produce. Through these programmes, natural farming will also be promoted under the National Mission on Natural Farming Scheme, with a particular focus on improving soil fertility and health," the minister added.

He directed the Delhi government officials to improve farmer outreach and strengthen awareness about Kharif crop management and productivity enhancement.

Kharif crops, including rice and maize, are sown in the rainy season.