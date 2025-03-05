Delhi govt to resolve issues of business owners: Industries Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Delhi government is committed to resolving the issues of industrial units and business owners, Industry Minister Manjinder Sirsa has said.

Addressing the Industry Development Conclave, Sirsa emphasised that each industrial area has its unique challenges, and the Delhi government will work closely with traders and factory owners to find practical solutions, according to a statement.

Industrial areas should be converted from leasehold to freehold and announced that a new industry policy for Delhi is in the pipeline, Sirsa said.

The event organised by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) saw participation from 300 market and industry associations, including representatives from all 56 industrial areas of Delhi.

During the conclave, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal highlighted the key demands of the traders and industrialists. They submitted a memorandum to the minister, outlining 11 major issues, including the need to rationalise electricity rates in industrial areas, correct discrepancies in circle rates, introduce a warehouse policy, and establish a single-window system to facilitate ease of doing business. PTI SHB MR