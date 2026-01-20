Delhi govt to set up facilitation centres in Badli, Bawana to boost micro, small industrial units

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) In a boost to Delhi's industrial sector, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the setting up of two facilitation centres to help micro and small industrial enterprises, with a cost of Rs 60 crore.

The state-of-the-art 'Common Facility Centres', to be set up in Badli and Bawana industrial areas, will give a boost to the micro and small enterprises in Delhi's industrial clusters, she said in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here.

The decision to set up the facilitation centres was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by the chief minister. The total estimated cost of the project has been fixed at Rs 60 crore, with Rs 30 crore allocated for each centre, it said.

"Delhi government is firmly committed to making the Capital's micro and small industries globally competitive," Gupta said and noted that limited investment capacity often prevents small entrepreneurs from accessing modern technology and expensive machinery.

The Common Facility Centres will effectively bridge this gap and significantly improve the ease of doing business for small units, she stated.

The Centres will be set up under the Government of India's Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).

The primary objective of the scheme is to provide, under one roof, facilities that are otherwise beyond the reach of individual small entrepreneurs. Through these centres, micro and small enterprises will gain shared access to modern machinery, testing laboratories, and training facilities without heavy capital investment, the statement said.

She added that the Centres will also provide facilities for workers' skill development, technical training, and product quality improvement, thereby reducing costs.