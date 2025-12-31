Delhi govt to spend Rs 17,000 crore to boost power infra

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi government will spend Rs 17,000 crore over three years to boost power infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted and high-quality power supply in every part of the national capital.

A high-level review meeting on the power sector was recently held under the chairpersonship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to discuss ongoing works in the power sector and the action plan up to 2029.

Gupta was informed that a capital expenditure plan of approximately Rs 17,000 crore will be implemented in Delhi over the next three years.

Under this plan, Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and DISCOMs will strengthen transmission lines, grid sub-stations and the distribution network.

The chief minister said the objective of these investments is not merely to add new capacity, but to ensure uninterrupted, safe and high-quality power supply in every part of the capital.

Power Minister Ashish Sood, senior officials of the power department, Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), and representatives of all the DISCOMs in the capital were present.

It was discussed in the meeting that Delhi's peak power demand is rising steadily.

In 2025, the capital’s peak electricity demand has already reached around 8,400 MW.

On average, Delhi's electricity demand is increasing by four to five per cent every year, primarily due to population growth, higher use of air conditioners and other electrical appliances, and the adoption of electric vehicles.

The peak demand in Delhi is usually recorded during the summer months, particularly in June and July.

According to long-term projections, if current trends continue, Delhi’s peak power demand could reach 11,500 to 12,000 MW by 2030. In the longer-term scenario, this demand is estimated to rise to around 19,000 to 20,000 MW by 2040.

The chief minister said that the government is viewing this growing demand not as a challenge but as an opportunity, and is aligning the power system with future requirements so that there is no pressure on electricity supply even by 2029.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on the Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme.

The chief minister said that solar energy is a key pillar of Delhi’s clean energy future.

She emphasised the need to make the scheme more attractive and citizen-friendly, and issued directions to expedite the installation of rooftop solar systems on government buildings.

The government will launch a comprehensive public awareness campaign to bring the benefits of solar energy to the masses, she said.

She directed DTL and distribution companies to further improve last-mile power supply, ensure quick restoration in case of faults, and minimise inconvenience to consumers.

The process of installing solar panels on agricultural land is being simplified to promote clean energy generation.

The chief minister said this initiative will accelerate Delhi’s energy management and help reduce dependence on conventional energy sources.

The meeting also discussed better utilisation of unused and underutilised land.

She directed the DISCOMs to study the feasibility of installing distribution infrastructure beneath flyovers and at other suitable locations, so that the power system can be made more efficient despite land constraints.

Gupta also instructed that, in view of gaps in distribution infrastructure across various Assembly constituencies, basic infrastructure development works should be completed in mission mode in all areas.

The Delhi government's goal is not only to meet current requirements, but also to make the capital an ideal model of a reliable, sustainable and consumer-centric power system in the years to come, she added.