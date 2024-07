Delhi Industries Min meets factory owners over development of 27 industrial areas

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Delhi Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of factory owners' associations from 27 industrial areas to discuss the government's plans to revamp those areas.

According to an official release, Bharadwaj said the Delhi Government is very serious about the development and maintenance of 27 unplanned industrial areas.

He mentioned that the government has been working with trade organisations for a long time to develop these areas and has come up with a scheme for their revamp. Under this scheme, 90 per cent of the costs associated with the layout plan for the development of these industrial areas will be borne by the Delhi Government, while 10 per cent will be borne by the factory owners..

During the meeting, Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal requested the minister to consider reducing the high fee for MCD map approvals in these 27 unplanned industrial areas. Goyal highlighted that there are 29 authorised industrial areas and 27 unplanned industrial areas in Delhi, the statement said.

Factory owners from these unplanned areas have requested the government to include the cost of MCD map approvals under the scheme..

Bharadwaj agreed to this demand and instructed officials to consider a policy where map approval fees are in line with the government’s scheme, it added.

Vijay Virmani, the President of the Delhi Manufacturing Federation, who was also present in the meeting, said there are small factories in industrial areas like Dabri, Khayala, Hastsal, Nangli Sakravati, etc., where middle-class traders run their businesses..

He added that the development of these industrial areas will not only benefit the trader community but also promote industries, create new job opportunities, and improve Delhi’s economy. PTI SHB SLB MR