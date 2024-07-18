Delhi industry dept to hold online auction of plots, buil-up kiosks in Narela, Bawana areas

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) will hold online auction of industrial plots and built-up kiosks on a free-hold basis in Narela and Bawana industrial areas on August 19, an official statement said.

In total, 110 industrial or kiosk plots and built-up kiosks have been selected for the e-auction with plot size varying from a minimum of 100 sq mt to a maximum size of 1333.99 sq metres. There are seven industrial plots and 10 commercial plots in Narela up for e-auction while 68 industrial plots and 25 built-up kiosks are for grabs in Bawana.

Both these industrial areas are well connected with other industrial areas of NCR, the statement said.

Since they enjoy a strategic connectivity to National Highway and UER-II (Urban Extension Road-II), these industrial areas provide a better option for easy availability of both raw material and finished products. PTI SLB MR