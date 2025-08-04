Delhi, Maha, Chandigarh lead in NITI's Electric Mobility Index

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh have emerged as frontrunners in NITI Aayog's first India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) which assesses performance across three themes of EV adoption, charging infrastructure readiness and EV technology and innovation.

The Aayog in it's report titled 'India Electric Mobility Index 2024' evaluated all Indian states and Union Territories across 16 indicators under three core themes.

According to the Aayog, Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh have emerged as frontrunners in the overall IEMI score, reflecting the robust ecosystems.

In transport electrification, Delhi and Maharashtra are the frontrunners while Haryana, Karnataka, Ladakh and Hamachal Pradesh lead in charging infrastructure readiness.

In terms of EV research and innovation, the Aayog said Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Telangana stand out as frontruners.

According to the Aayog, currently 29 states and UTs in India have notified EV policies, with four in draft stage where policies drive localised action through targeted incentives, regulatory support and region specific strategies aligned with national goals.

The Aayog said India's EV market saw a notable rise in 2024 with private vehicle adoption, of electric two-wheelers and cars, reaching 5.3 per cent with over 12 lakh EVs registered in 2024.

As of December 2024, India has over 25,000 public EV charging stations. PTI BKS MR