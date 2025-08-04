Delhi, Maha, Chandigarh lead in Niti's Electric Mobility Index

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh have emerged as frontrunners in Niti Aayog's first India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI), which assesses performance across three themes of EV adoption, charging infrastructure readiness and EV technology and innovation.

The Aayog, in its report titled 'India Electric Mobility Index 2024', evaluated all states and Union Territories across 16 indicators under three core themes.

According to the Aayog, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Chandigarh have emerged as frontrunners in the overall IEMI score, reflecting the robust ecosystems.

In transport electrification, Delhi and Maharashtra are the frontrunners, while Haryana, Karnataka, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh lead in charging infrastructure readiness.

In terms of EV research and innovation, the Aayog said Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Telangana stand out as frontrunners.

Launching the IEMI dashboard and report, Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba said the IEMI provides a transparent, comparative framework to assess progress across key themes, such as electrification, infrastructure, and innovation.

The index underscores the importance of state-level coordination, integrated planning, and cross-sectoral collaboration in achieving India's electric mobility vision. By identifying strengths and gaps, the Index aims to support states in aligning with national goals while addressing local needs.

India's e-mobility sector has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade.

"Once accounting for just 0.5 per cent of total vehicle sales in 2018, EVs rose to 7.7 per cent of new vehicle sales in 2024, with over 6.5 million EVs operating on Indian roads as of June 2025," the report said.

Charging infrastructure is one of the most critical enablers of EV adoption. As of October 2024, India had 25,000 public EV charging stations, with Karnataka leading in installations.

According to the Aayog, currently 29 states and UTs in India have notified EV policies, with four in draft stage, where policies drive localised action through targeted incentives, regulatory support and region-specific strategies aligned with national goals.

The Aayog said India's EV market saw a notable rise in 2024, with private vehicle adoption of electric two-wheelers and cars reaching 5.3 per cent, with over 12 lakh EVs registered in 2024. PTI BKS BAL BAL