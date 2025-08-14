Delhi Milk Scheme launches cow milk products, allots 22 new booths

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Union government on Thursday announced the launch of cow milk products and co-branded offerings under the Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS), expanding its dairy portfolio and retail network across the capital and NCR.

Consumers can now purchase cow milk from DMS booths and affiliated outlets, marking a significant addition to the scheme's product range. The announcement came a day after the formal launch event on Wednesday.

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) Secretary Alka Upadhyaya praised the efforts of DMS and Haryana Milk Federation for introducing the new products and shared the vision for reinforcing the dairy ecosystem through improved product offerings and inclusive opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain.

At Wednesday's event, 22 new booth allotment letters were distributed to selected applicants, creating fresh employment opportunities while strengthening the rural-urban dairy connection, according to an official statement.

DAHD Additional Secretary Varsha Joshi emphasised the significance of the DMS brand for the Delhi-NCR region, calling the product expansion a key advancement for the organisation.

Established in 1959, DMS operates as one of the government's key dairy supply initiatives in Delhi, currently running approximately 600 booths and 500 other outlets, according to the latest official data.

The product launch and new booth allotments reflect the DMS's ongoing modernisation efforts aimed at expanding market reach and enhancing consumer satisfaction in the dairy sector. PTI LUX DR DR