Delhi-NCR sees modest 6 pc growth in avg housing prices last yr after 49 pc rise in 2024: PropTiger

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Housing prices in Delhi-NCR on average appreciated 6 per cent last year after surging 49 per cent in 2024 amid softening of demand for residential properties, according to PropTiger.

Real estate consultant PropTiger, recently acquired by listed firm Aurum PropTech, data showed that the average housing price growth slowed to 6 per cent annually in 2025 across the top 8 cities. In 2024, rates climbed 17 per cent.

According to the data, the average prices appreciated by up to 13 per cent during the last year. Bengaluru saw the maximum rise at 13 per cent, while the rates in Chennai remained flat.

"Overall, resilient pricing, alongside moderating sales volumes, highlights a disciplined, supply-calibrated market, where developers protected price integrity, and inventory remained well managed, creating a stable pricing base heading into 2026," Aurum PropTech ED Onkar Shetye said.

In Ahmedabad, the average housing price rose 8 per cent to Rs 4,754 per square feet in 2025 from Rs 4,402 per square feet in the preceding year.

The rates in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) grew 4 per cent to Rs 13,164 per sq ft from Rs 12,600 per sq ft.

In Pune, prices increased 1 per cent to Rs 7,192 per sq ft from Rs 7,108 per sq ft.

The prices in Delhi-NCR climbed 6 per cent to Rs 8,570 from Rs 8,105 per sq ft.

The pace of growth has slowed due to lower demand because of the sharp rise in prices during the 2022-2024 period.

In Kolkata, the prices appreciated 6 per cent to Rs 5,945 per sq ft from Rs 5,633 per sq ft.

The prices in Bengaluru surged 13 per cent to Rs 8,533 from Rs 7,536 per sq ft, while the rates remained flat in Chennai at nearly Rs 7,200 per sq ft.

The average housing prices in Hyderabad strengthened by 8 per cent to Rs 7,644 per sq ft last year from Rs 7,053 per sq ft in 2024, the PropTiger data showed.

Ramji Subramaniam, Managing Director of Sowparnika Projects, said, "Bengaluru's strong double-digit price growth highlights the city's unmatched resilience and global appeal. As India's AI and tech capital, Bengaluru continues to attract end-users, global investors, and a growing migrant workforce looking for quality life and long-term value".

Navin Dhanuka, Director of ArisUnitern, said the prices in Bengaluru housing were driven largely by genuine end-user demand.

"Continued job creation in technology and GCCs, steady in-migration, and improving infrastructure in areas such as North and East Bengaluru have kept housing demand resilient," he added.

Bhavesh Kothari, founder and CEO, Property First Realty, attributed the price rise in Bengaluru to increased input costs, including land.

"Buyers continue to accept current pricing due to the limited availability of quality projects," he stated.

Lalit Parihar, MD of realty firm Aaiji Group, said the Ahmedabad market is an affordable housing market despite single-digit growth in prices.

The demand remains strong in major cities of Gujarat, including Dholera, because of economic activities, he added. PTI MJH BAL BAL