Delhi plans five-month closure of one runway for upgrades from Feb 16

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday said one of its runways will remain closed for operations for nearly five months, starting February 16, as it plans to carry out resurfacing and upgrade.

During the closure period of the third runway (11R/29L), the airport's scheduled air traffic movement (ATM) capacity will be maintained at 1,514 per day, DIAL said, adding that airlines and Air Traffic Control (ATC) have been fully briefed, and operational plans are in place to ensure smooth continuity of services.

The runway rehabilitation programme which is subject to regulatory approvals, includes resurfacing, construction of a new rapid exit taxiway and installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS), DIAL said in a statement.

Commissioned in 2008, the runway has been in continuous service for 17 years, though it has undergone regular maintenance since 2008, including minor rehabilitation in 2017.

However, increased traffic, operational intensity, and natural ageing make comprehensive rehabilitation essential at this stage, DIAL said, adding that strengthening and upgrading works are aimed at enhancing safety, operational resilience, and capacity for future growth.

It is expected to be recommissioned in early July, subject to DGCA approval, it said.

"The rehabilitation of Runway 11R/29L is a crucial infrastructure project to ensure long-term operational safety, efficiency, and compliance with global aviation standards," said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

DIAL, he said, is committed to delivering the project on time, with minimal disruption to airport operations, and with full coordination with the Airports Authority of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, airline operators, and all stakeholders.

DIAL also said that before pencilling out the plan, it convened multiple high-level consultations to assess and mitigate the impact of closure in coordination with the AAI and other stakeholders. PTI IAS DRR