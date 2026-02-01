Delhi receives Rs 1348 crore from MHA for 2026-27, same as last year's budget allocation

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The allocations for Delhi under the Union Budget for 2026-27, the first for the new BJP regime in the city, remain unchanged at Rs 1,348 crore, the same amount as the previous year.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the budget, highlighting that it is a step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The total transfers for Delhi, from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, are Rs 1348.01 crore, including Rs 968.01 crore under revenue and Rs 380 crore under capital heads, according to the Union Budget 2026-27.

These figures mirror the budget estimates for the 2025-26 financial year.

According to the Budget document, Delhi received Rs 951 crore as Central assistance for Union Territories, which is intended to finance various schemes of the city government.

An additional Central assistance of Rs 380 crore was provided for the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant as an externally aided project, to improve the existing water supply infrastructure, ensure equitable water distribution in the command area and a continuous (24x7) supply system.

The city also received a grant of Rs 2 crore for enhanced compensation to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, and Rs 15 crore as a grant towards contributions to the Union Territory Disaster Response Fund meant for providing relief in case of notified disasters such as earthquakes, droughts and floods.

According to the budget estimates of 2025-26, the transfer to Delhi was Rs 1348.01 crore. In the revised estimates for 2025-26, the amount was reduced to Rs 1242 crore.

The Delhi chief minister said that a provision of Rs 1.4 lakh crore to the states as rural and urban local body and disaster management grants, will help them move forward.

Gupta also informed that Delhi is going to be connected to a high-speed rail network, noting that the construction of the proposed Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor is a historic step towards fulfilling the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat'. PTI VIT VIT MPL MPL