Delhi set for bumper sales of Rs 75,000 crore this festive season: CAIT

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Traders in Delhi are expecting record-breaking sales this Diwali with overall festive business in the city projected to touch Rs 75,000 crore, driven by GST rate cut and Swadeshi push by the government, CAIT said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said this year's Diwali is likely to see one of the highest sales volumes ever recorded in Delhi.

"Consumers are responding strongly to the Prime Minister's call for 'Vocal for Local'. The market is flooded with Indian goods, and people are making a conscious effort to buy Swadeshi products," he said.

CAIT recently conducted a survey across 35 major cities, including Delhi, to gauge trade sentiment. The findings show a clear shift in consumer behaviour, with Indian products dominating most shopping categories--from decorative items and home goods to garments, electronics, and FMCG products.

Khandelwal said that Chinese goods, which once held a significant share during the Diwali season, are now almost missing from the market.

"Importers have stopped bringing in Diwali-related items from China. Since the Galwan incident in 2020, both traders and consumers have steadily moved towards locally made products," he added.

The festive season, which began with Navratri, will continue through Diwali and extend to Chhath Puja and Tulsi Vivah, providing an extended window for trade, it stated.

An exhibition organised by CAIT at the press conference showcased Indian-made Diwali items produced by women entrepreneurs. The stalls highlighted the quality and competitiveness of Swadeshi products, a statement said.

"This year, Diwali is not just a festival of lights but a celebration of India's economic strength," Khandelwal said, adding that every rupee spent on Indian goods adds to the nation's growth and supports local artisans, manufacturers and traders.

The Delhi market's strong momentum reflects a broader national trend, with festive sales across the country expected to cross Rs 4.75 lakh crore this season--marking a new milestone in India's retail economy, it added. PTI SHB SHB OZ ANU ANU