Delhi Set for River Cruise Experience on Yamuna, Sonowal reviews progress

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Yamuna Boat Tourism and Ferry Infrastructure Development Project, which aims to introduce recreational boat cruises and ferry services for residents and visitors of the National Capital.

According to an official statement, the project, located upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, is expected to provide a new green tourism experience and enhance connectivity through eco-friendly river travel.

The initiative is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, it added.

The River Yamuna, notified as National Waterway 110 (NW- 110), stretches 1,080 kilometres from Delhi’s Jagatpur to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

As part of efforts to promote inland water transport and short-distance urban tourism, the statement said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is developing facilities along a 6–7 km round-trip corridor between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. After reviewing the on-ground progress, Sonowal said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable and modern waterways.

“Eco-friendly cruise tourism on the Yamuna is a major milestone, paving the way for cleaner, greener and more efficient water transport that will boost connectivity and tourism in the heart of Delhi,” Sonowal said.

The corridor will function as a hub for eco-friendly cruise operations, powered by electric-solar hybrid boats that can accommodate 30 to 40 passengers. The vessels will feature safety equipment including life jackets and public announcement systems. Today, India’s 111 national waterways span 20,187 kilometres across 23 states and four Union Territories.

Thirty-two National Waterways are currently operational for shipping and navigation. The number of operational waterways is targeted to reach 76 by 2027. Cargo movement on national waterways reached an all-time high of 146 million tons between April 2024 and March 2025, marking the strongest performance to date.