Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight faces turbulence

Srinagar: Passengers travelling from Delhi to Srinagar on an IndiGo flight had a horrifying experience as the plane faced severe turbulence due to inclement weather conditions, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday.

A video, recorded by someone on board flight 6E 6125, shows the anxious faces of the passengers. Several travellers could be heard chanting religious hymns.

A spokesperson of the airline said the flight from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulence due to "inclement weather".

"The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather," the spokesperson added.