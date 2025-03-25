Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces global investor summit, new industrial policy

New Delhi: The Delhi government will hold a global investor summit, form a new industrial policy and set up a trader welfare board to make the state a preferred investment destination, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said while presenting the 2025-26 budget in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Delhi has "immense opportunities" for various types of investments, especially in IT, banking, tourism, data storage, electronics sectors and the government has planned to hold a global investors summit this year, she said in her budget speech.

Afterwards, the summit will be held at a gap of two years, she said.

The government will introduce a single window system to give impetus to 'Ease of Doing Business', while adopting a "Zero Tolerance" policy towards illegal and polluting industries, Gupta said.

Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the new industrial policy will establish Delhi as the "most favourable hub for business and investment" in the country. The government will also finalise a warehousing policy to meet the needs of the industries in Delhi, she said.

Illegal and polluting industries will be dealt with "Zero Tolerance" policy.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Ease of Doing Business" and "Make in India", we are laying the foundation for an innovative, entrepreneur-friendly and investor-driven industrial revolution in Delhi," said the Chief Minister.

Announcing the formation of a Trader Welfare Board, she said that it will work to identify and redress problems faced by traders in Delhi.

The Chief Minister also announced a new scheme, Vivaad se Vishwaas, for middle-class traders to resolve their old Value Added Tax (VAT) cases and provide them relief from pending lawsuits.

"This scheme will not only increase the confidence of traders but also increase the revenue of the state government," she said.

She also announced a fund of Rs 50 crore under a scheme for skill promotion of cottage industries like poultry, apiary, small scale handicraft and handloom activities, small scale food processing among others.

The industries department will bring a regularisation plan for industrial areas in Delhi and leased industrial properties will be made freehold in consultation with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and DDA, she said.