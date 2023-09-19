Delhi traders body plans to hold shopping festivals for various products

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) After the Chandni Chowk shopping festival, a section of traders in Delhi are planning to hold such festivals for products like furniture, toys, automobiles and textiles to boost local business.

Local traders’ body Chamber of Trade and Industry and Chandni Chowk traders organised a shopping festival at Rangpuri on Sunday. Over 3,000 buyers from Delhi-NCR attended the day-long festival.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry in a statement said that traders from local markets like Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Sadar Bazaar have requested the chamber to hold more such festivals in their respective markets.

The chamber said that it will make a proposal over the same and meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for holding such events.

"The CM has advised that festivals based on other markets and sectors, on the lines of Chandni Chowk shopping festival, can also be organised where buyers and sellers come together. For this, the city government will provide all possible help," CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said in a statement.

Goyal and CTI president Subhash Khandelwal said after the traders request, it has decided to organise shopping festivals related to products like footwear, furniture, textile, automobile, and ready-made garments.

Attending the Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival, Kejriwal had said that his government will give an international identity to markets of the city through initiatives like 'Delhi Shopping Festival' and a virtual marketplace 'Delhi Bazar'.

"We will also host a grand shopping festival, similar to the Dubai Shopping Festival, which will leave its mark on the world," he said.

He said both the initiatives -- the shopping festival and Delhi Bazar -- are in the pipeline and it's taking time in planning and execution as deadlines could not be met. PTI NIT MR MR