Delhi Traders hail PM Modi's push for swadeshi products

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Traders across Delhi on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day call to promote swadeshi products, saying they will not only stock indigenous goods but also display their Indian origin prominently on boards and hoardings.

In his 103-minute address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Modi urged shopkeepers and traders to put up boards declaring that they sell only Indian products and promote the use of indigenous goods as part of the push for a self-reliant India.

"I want to appeal to every trader and shopkeeper, it is your responsibility as well...Write outside your shops reading, 'yahan swadeshi maal bikta hai' (indigenous products are sold here). We should adopt swadeshi not due to compulsion, but as our strength," the Prime Minister said.

Vikram Badhwar, general secretary of the New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) in Connaught Place, said the market is home to many skilled artisans and shoemakers.

"We are more than willing to introduce Indian-made products in our shops and their names on our hoardings. We are Indians, and we take pride in selling goods made in our own country," he added.

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, chairperson of the Sadar Bazar Traders' Association, said traders are happy to sell Indian products and will expand their offerings as more items become available.

"Currently, about 80 per cent of the idols we sell are made in India and are even exported. If more products are manufactured domestically, we will sell only Indian goods, display them proudly on our boards, and stop importing items from other countries. This will also help revive traditional craftsmanship and boost local employment," he said.

Sanjai Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association, said the historic market is primarily known for clothing, with nearly 95 per cent of shopkeepers dealing in Indian fabrics.

"Imported materials are limited due to low demand. To further promote indigenous products and create awareness among customers, we are planning to put up posters and stickers in our shops with the message 'Indian Made', along with a small Indian flag," he said.

Sanjeev Khanna, president of the Khan Market Traders' Association, said the market has already embraced indigenous products.

"I own four shops in the market. In three of them, I have already stocked Indian fabrics and other locally made items. In the fourth, a toy shop, we plan to soon introduce wooden toys and traditional dolls," he said.