Delhi University's Miranda House launches road safety initiative for two-wheelers

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Turning a daily safety rule into a campus habit, Miranda House college of Delhi University on Thursday launched 'Helmet Adda,' an initiative aimed at nudging students to take road safety seriously every time they ride a two-wheeler.

According to a statement, the Adda (a hangout), launched by the college's Centre for Environmental Studies and Disaster Management and a road safety NGO, will house 20 helmets on campus to drive up the usage of helmets for safe commuting.

Inaugurating the initiative, officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said such campus-led efforts are crucial in building a culture of responsible mobility among young people. "Helmets are not just about avoiding fines, but about protecting the lives of riders and pillion passengers," officials said. PTI VBH AMJ AMJ