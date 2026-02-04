Delhi world's most affordable city for international students: Report

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Delhi ranks first in a list of world's most-affordable city for international students, according to a report by Knight Frank, Deloitte India, and QS.

The report titled 'India's 155 Million Student Mandate', which was released on Wednesday, noted that Delhi has emerged as the "world's most affordable student city, ranked first globally". Mumbai ranks 11 while Bengaluru is at 15th place.

The QS Best Student Cities 2026 ranking showcases the most attractive urban destinations for international students.

The rankings are based on a diverse variety of indicators grouped under six key categories. As many as 150 cities were assessed across these equally weighted categories, namely affordability, employer activity, university ranking, city desitability, student voice and student mix.

In affordability parameter, India has a defining competitive advantage.

"Affordability remains one of the most decisive factors for international students and parents, and this is where Indian cities outperform almost every major global education hub," the report said.

Tuition fees, living costs and purchasing power compare extremely favourably against cities in the big four destinations across the UK, the US, Europe, and Australia, the consultants said.

"For students, and thereby parents, this translates into lower total cost of education without sacrificing quality, reduced dependence on long-term student debt and strong return on investment due to employability outcomes," the report said.

The consultants noted that global universities are increasingly viewing India as a source of students and destination for long-term academic presence.

"India is home to the world's largest 18-23 age cohort, with nearly 155 million young adults, and is transitioning from a traditional outbound student market to a core geography for offshore university campuses," real estate consultant Knight Frank India said in a statement.

The country is poised to become the most strategically important destination globally for the expansion of global higher education, driven by policy reform, demographic scale and urban readiness, it added.

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "India's higher education opportunity must be understood through the lens of cities and real estate. Policy enables entry, but it is spatial strategy that determines success." Global universities that approach India with a city-led, phased real estate strategy will be best positioned to build enduring academic presence, he added. PTI MJH TRB