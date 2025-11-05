Delhivery CFO Amit Agarwal resigns; Vivek Pabari named as successor

Mumbai: Logistics services provider Delhivery on Wednesday announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal and named Vivek Pabari as his successor.

The company also informed that Aruna Sundararajan has quit the company's board and his resignation will be effective from January 1, 2026, following her appointment as a government nominee on a regulatory body.

"Amit Agarwal has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company, effective at the end of business hours on December 31, 2025, due to personal reasons.

"Further, the Board at its meeting held on November 5, considered and approved the appointment of Vivek Pabari as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from January 1, 2026," Delhivery said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the company said that, pursuant to her recent appointment as a government nominee on a regulatory body and the increased responsibilities, its non-executive Independent Director Sundararajan has quit from the position.

She joined the Delhivery Board in July 2022.

"Delhivery has greatly benefited from Aruna's vast experience in public service. Her contributions were instrumental in strengthening governance and shaping strategy during a period of significant expansion," said Sahil Barua, MD and Chief Executive Officer, Delhivery.