Delhivery launches all-women distribution centre in Kochi

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI Logistics firm Delhivery on Thursday announced the launch of an all-women distribution centre in Kochi, Kerala, taking the total count of such facilities to six pan-India.

The Kochi facility features specially designed, women-centric infrastructure with secure rest areas, changing facilities, ergonomically designed workspaces, enhanced safety and security features, and flexible work arrangements to support work-life balance, the company said.

The centre has a capacity to process over 1,000 parcels daily, which reflects efficiency and dedication of its all-women workforce, it said.

A part of its strategic initiative to increase women's participation in the logistics sector, Delhivery already operates five other all-women hubs-- Moga (Punjab), Sikar (Rajasthan), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Mayapuri and Shahdara (Delhi).

"Over the years, we have seen how our women colleagues strengthen operations by bringing discipline, consistency, and accountability to their roles. Their contributions not only improve service quality but also add value to our operations," said Prashant Gazipur, Senior Vice President of Last Mile Operations at Delhivery. PTI IAS MR