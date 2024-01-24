Delhivery operationalises its management solution for The Akshaya Patra Foundation

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Logistics company Delhivery Ltd on Wednesday said its last-mile delivery management solution has been operationalised for The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The solution -- OS1 stack -- will help The Akshaya Patra Foundation to reduce cost.

Akshaya Patra is not-for-profit organisation and the implementing partner for the government of India's flagship PM POSHAN Abhiyan.

In a statement, Delhivery said Akshaya Patra will use an application -- DispatchOne -- to execute and track meal distribution from its centralised kitchens to partner schools.

DispatchOne is currently operational across five cities -- Bhubaneswar, Puducherry, Kuppam, Nellore, and Rourkela. PTI BKS SHW