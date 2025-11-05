Delhivery reports Rs 50.49 crore net loss in Q2

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Logistics services operator Delhivery on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 50.49 crore for the September quarter against a profit of Rs 10.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income, however, rose 14.81 per cent to Rs 2651.53 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 2,309.33 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the profit after tax (excluding Ecom Express integration costs) during Q2 FY26 was recorded at Rs 59 crore against a PAT of Rs 10 crore in the same quarter of the last year, the company said in a statement.

Its revenue from services (excluding Ecom Express) for the second quarter rose 16 per cent to Rs 2,546 crore from Rs 2,190 crore in Q2 FY25, it said.

In the express parcel business, shipment volumes during the reporting quarter grew 32 per cent to 246 million from 185 million in the second quarter last year, as the Ecom acquisition led to consolidation of Delhivery's share of wallet with key clients, the company said in the statement.

In addition to clients' organic growth and strong festive demand, momentum is continuing into Q3 FY26, it added.

In the part truck load, tonnage grew 12 per cent to 4.77 lakh metric tonnes MT in Q2 FY26 from 4.27 lakh metric tonnes in the same quarter of FY25.

Its revenue from the supply chain services for the quarter was Rs 170 crore against Rs 197 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal, while truckload revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 150 crore in Q2 FY26 against Rs 158 crore in Q2 FY25, Delhivery said.

At the same time, revenue from cross-border services was seen at Rs 38 in the September quarter compared to Rs 59 crore in Q2 FY25, it added.

Delhivery also said that it is looking to expand the active store (under Rapid) count to 25 by March next year from 20 active stores across 3 cities.

Stating that the company formally completed the acquisition of Ecom Express in July, it said volume manifestation at Ecom ceased during Q1 FY26 and exit of non-express businesses is underway, with the revenue transition largely completed in Q2 FY26.

The company incurred a cost of Rs 90 crore as integration cost in the reporting quarter, while the overall cost is expected to be within Rs 300 crore.

Besides, the network rationalisation plan at Ecom has also been completed with net retention of seven facilities for long-term Delhivery usage, while a few facilities remain unabsorbed for eventual exit, it said. PTI IAS BAL BAL