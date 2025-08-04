Delhivery stock rallies over 7 pc after Q1 earnings announcement

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Shares of Delhivery rallied more than 7 per cent on Monday on the bourses after the logistics services provider reported a 67 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 91 crore in the June quarter.

On the NSE, the stock of Gurugram-based company jumped 7.37 per cent to end at Rs 461.55 apiece.

The scrip of Delhivery increased 7.34 per cent to settle at Rs 461.40 per piece on BSE.

During the day, the shares of the company rallied by 7.93 per cent and 7.92 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 463.95 and Rs 463.90 apiece, on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

In volume terms, nearly 2.43 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE while 14.41 lakh shares were on the BSE, during the day.

The 30-share Sensex gained 418.81 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 81,018.72, while the NSE Nifty jumped by 157.40 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 24,722.75.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Delhivery reported a 67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 91 crore in the June quarter.

The firm had clocked a profit of Rs 54 crore in the same period a year ago.

The logistics company's revenue from contracts grew 6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,294 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 2,172 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

Its shipment volumes stood at 20.8 crore in Q1FY26, growing 14 per cent YoY from 18.3 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

Delhivery also announced that it has completed its acquisition of rival Ecom Express for up to Rs 1,407 crore. PTI HG HG MR