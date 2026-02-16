Delhivery to deploy 150 EVs in partnership with RIDEV in three months

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Logistics operator Delhivery on Monday said it will deploy 150 high-performance electric vehicles (EVs) in collaboration with RIDEV across northeast, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad over the next three months.

Besides, a phased expansion is planned for major hubs, including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Goa, aiming to eliminate tailpipe emissions and align with India's PM E-DRIVE objectives for a cleaner transportation future, the company said.

As part of the collaboration, the 'EV-as-a-Service' leasing model will eliminate high upfront costs and technical barriers, and ensure that the shift to an electrified last-mile ecosystem is both operationally seamless and financially lucrative for the gig workforce, Delhivery said.

Delhivery already operates a substantial EV fleet with close to 1,000 electric two-, three- and four-wheelers added in recent years.

"Our partnership with RIDEV is a transformative step in our journey toward sustainable last-mile operations. By providing our delivery partners with a low-friction entry into electric mobility, we are not only advancing our carbon neutrality goals but also significantly enhancing the economic well-being of our riders through reduced operational overheads," said Prashant Gazipur, Senior Vice President of Last Mile Operations at Delhivery.

The initiative follows a pilot in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, where the transition to RIDEV's electric two-wheelers resulted in the reduction of 4,260 Kg of CO2 and lowering daily operational costs for riders by more than 50, Delhivery said.

"Integrating our tech-backed fleet into Delhivery's network accelerates the transition to green logistics while simplifying daily work for the gig economy. Our platform allows riders to focus on performance while we manage the complexities of energy and maintenance," said Manish Kumar Jain, Founder, RIDEV. PTI IAS HVA