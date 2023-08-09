Delhivery to give integrated warehousing, transportation solutions to Havells India

New Delhi: Logistics major Delhivery will provide integrated warehousing and transportation solutions to Havells India as part of an agreement.

Advertisment

In a statement on Wednesday, Delhivery said it has bagged a contract from Havells India for integrated supply chain solutions in the western region.

Covering Havells' product portfolio of electrical and consumer goods, Delhivery will deploy its technology-led integrated warehousing and transportation solutions to deliver speed, precision, and complete end-to-end visibility, the statement said.

Sandeep Barasia, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Delhivery, said, "We are delighted to be a trusted partner for Havells as it embarks on a large-scale transformation of its supply chain. Our experience across a range of sectors will unlock tangible value across the complete value chain."

Advertisment

In the June quarter this fiscal year, Delhivery narrowed its net loss to Rs 89.5 crore from a net loss of Rs 399.3 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

The company's revenue from services grew 11 per cent to Rs 1,930 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 1,746 crore in Q1 FY23.

Till date, Delhivery has fulfilled over 2 billion shipments. The company has over 26,500 customers, including large & small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands.